4 EDM acts performing in San Francisco this week

Photo: Love + Propaganda/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From Melv to Otto Knows, this week's lineup is a good reminder that San Francisco is a popular destination for favorite EDM artists.

---

Melvv at 1015 Folsom





With breakout hits like "Not Me" and "Vibe," Melvv is establishing himself as an up-and-coming DJ (his decision to drop out of college a couple years ago seems to be working out).

He's spending much of this year on tour around the country, bringing his upbeat style to the city on Thursday night, along with Whereisalex and supporting acts.

When: Thursday, May 10, 10 p.m.- Friday, May 11, 2 a.m.
Where: 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom Street
Admission: Free with RSVP, $13.50 for guaranteed admission; 21 and over

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Oliver at Audio





DJ duo U-Tern (Vaughn Oliver) and Oligee (Oliver Goldstein) spent years writing and producing for top artists before joining up in Los Angeles to create their own group. The grooves and hooks will bring you back to sounds from the 80s; live, plus Oligee will perform on the keyboards in addition to the DJ sets.
When: Friday, May 11, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, May 12, 2 a.m.
Where: Audio SF, 316 11th Street
Admission: Remaining tickets start at $27 for general admission; 21 and over

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DJ Cobra at Love + Propaganda





Open-format specialist DJ Cobra is coming to the classy Union Square club this Saturday, featuring remixes and mash-ups produced by the LA-based artist.

When: Saturday, May 12, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, May 13, 2 a.m.
Where: Love + Propaganda, 85 Campton Place
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Otto Knows





Otto Knows has been helping to shape the modern sound of EDM over the course of the decade, with European club hits like "Million Voices" and collaborations with fellow Swedes, including the late Avicii and Swedish House Mafia. He's slipped out West to headline Temple this Saturday.

When: Saturday, May 12, 10 p.m.- Sunday, May 13, 2 a.m.
Where: Temple Nightclub, 540 Howard Street.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

