4 Independence Day events in San Francisco

3rd of July Celebration at Barbarossa - Live DJs, Cocktails & Dancing

Special Pier Pressure SF - Pre July 4th Yacht Party

San Francisco Fourth Of July Pub Crawl & Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018

Speakeasy 4th of July Fireworks Cruise

'Tis the season to celebrate.From a bay cruise to a hot dog eating contest, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in San Francisco. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Get into the holiday spirit a day early with a party at Barbarossa Lounge. Tonight, beginning at 8 p.m., the venue will be bringing guests an "epic Independence Day celebration" with cocktails, music and two levels of dancing.Tickets are free but you'll need to RSVP to the event, as space is limited. The lounge also offers table service, but you'll have to call the venue early in advance to reserve a spot.Tuesday, July 3, 8 p.m.- Wednesday, July 4, 2 a.m.Barbarossa Lounge, 714 Montgomery St.FreeIf clubbing isn't your jam, how about an evening on a yacht? According to the post, "The San Francisco Spirit Yacht is a beautiful 150 ft. luxury yacht built to sail in comfort. The spacious yacht has 3 decks, 3 bars, 3 dance areas, and an expansive outdoor bow and sky deck to enjoy the views."You can expect to see three live DJs and a fully stocked bar to keep you dancing and entertained throughout the evening. The ship will begin boarding at 10 p.m. and return to the dock by 2 a.m.Tuesday, July 3, 9:45 p.m.- Wednesday, July 4, 2:15 a.m.Pier 3, The Embarcadero$55 (General Admission I); $69 (General Admission II). More ticket options available.If you're staying in town tomorrow, check out the Marina pub crawl and hot dog eating contest. Participants will check in at Bar None (1980 Union St.) between 2-7 p.m. and enjoy $3 drink specials at surrounding bars, like Jaxson, Bus Stop, Blue Light and more, until 10 p.m.After you've had enough to drink, make your way to the annual SF hot dog eating contest at Hollow Cow (1875 Union St.), which kicks off at 8 p.m.Wednesday, July 4, 2-10 p.m.Bar None, 1980 Union St.$12 (Pub Crawl Ticket)Keep the party going with an evening cruise on the Fume Blanc Commodore. Guests will begin boarding the ship at 6:30 p.m. at Pier 40.The theme of the fireworks cruise is the 1920s and on the ship, you can expect to find complimentary pizza, two DJs, three fully stocked bars, table service packages and unbeatable views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco skyline and more.Wednesday, July 4, 5:30-11 p.m.Pier 40, 8 The Embarcadero$125 (Golden Ticket); $150 (Platinum VIP Ticket); $235 (Golden Couples). More ticket options available.