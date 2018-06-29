5 live music events in San Francisco this weekend

From an open mic to a deep grooves dance night, read on for a to-do list that will keep your toes tapping and earplugs in place.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
SHHHongwriters Open Mic Night @ Slim's Presented by KC Turner
Hosted by KC Turner, a Bay Area transplant from Columbia, Missouri who promotes live music in the Bay Area, participants will have the opportunity to perform one song that doesn't exceed six minutes from start to finish for audience members. According to the event listing, all genres are welcome and there will be a house keyboard provided if needed.
When: Friday, June 29, 6-11:59 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
FREE RSVP: YOLANDA BE COOL & CUT SNAKE at MEZZANINE
If dancing is more your jam, head over to Mezzanine this evening to dance the night away with music by Yolanda Be Cool, Cut Snake and Nicky Night Time. According to the listing page, attendees can expect "a night of deep grooves, driving bass lines and slick dance moves."
When: Friday, June 29, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Green Velvet
Tonight, Temple Nightclub in SoMa hosts Green Velvet, an American singer, songwriter and producer.
As his story goes, he was pursuing a master's degree in chemical engineering at UC Berkeley when he decided to turn his hobby of making music into a full-time gig. According to the event's descriptpion, he was "influenced by the sounds he had been exposed to as a science-fiction-loving, video-game-playing kid whose father was a part-time Chicago DJ."
When: Friday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
WALKER & ROYCE at 1015 FOLSOM
If you're a Walker & Royce fan, head over to 1015 Folsom tonight at 10 p.m. to dance the night away.
For those that are unfamiliar with the group, Walker & Royce is the brainchild of Sam and Gavin, who met each other in and out of the dance scene for years before officially working together in 2011. According to their bio, "Walker & Royce have been producing their emotive, subdued and groove-heavy deep house since 2011-- but almost from the start, they were touted as future stars."
$20 presale tickets are sold out, but $25 tickets are still available online.
When: Friday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 3 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Transviolet @ Cafe du Nord
If you're looking for something to do this Saturday night, pop into Cafe du Nord for a performance by Transviolet, an LA-based quartet with Sara McTaggart (vocalist/lyricist), Michael Panek (multi-instrumentalist/producer), Jonathan Garcia (drummer/producer), and Judah McCarthy, the guitarist and keyboardist.
Transviolet debuted in the summer of 2015 with "Girls Your Age" and since then, the group has performed at various music festivals, including SXSW, Governor's Ball, Firefly and others.
When: Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m.- Sunday, July 1 6 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets