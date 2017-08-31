7 on Your Side: How to make sure your donations reach the right place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Your donations have been pouring in all day to our ABC Day of Giving for Harvey Relief but what if you want to give through a local church or nonprofit?
You want to make sure it's really going to the victims, and not fraudsters.
Watch the video in the player above for tips from Michael Finney on how to verify and ensure your charity donation payments will end up in the right place.
