7 Things to do this weekend if you're not watching the Blue Angels

Fleet Week draws huge crowds to San Francisco. If you'd rather make other plans, here's what else is going on around the Bay Area this weekend. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fleet Week draws huge crowds to San Francisco to watch the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels soar through the sky. If you'd rather make other plans, here's what else is going on around the Bay Area this weekend.

Watch the video in the player above to see what else is going on in the Bay Area this weekend.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
Oct. 6-8
Golden Gate Park, SF

Oakland First Fridays Festival
Friday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Telegraph Ave. from W. Grand to 27th Street

San Carlos Art & Wine Faire
Oct. 7-8 : Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Downtown San Carlos

San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade
Sunday, Oct. 8 - 12:30 p.m.
Starts at the foot of Jefferson and Powell streets, moves south through North Beach

Pleasant Hill Art, Wine & Music Festival
Oct. 7-8: Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Downtown Pleasant Hill

Vallejo Waterfront Weekend
Oct. 7-8, Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Street Magic Live San Francisco
Saturday, Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.
Exit Stage Left in San Francisco

SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
