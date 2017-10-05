7 Things to do this weekend if you're not watching the Blue Angels

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Fleet Week draws huge crowds to San Francisco to watch the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels soar through the sky. If you'd rather make other plans, here's what else is going on around the Bay Area this weekend.
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
Oct. 6-8
Golden Gate Park, SF
Oakland First Fridays Festival
Friday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Telegraph Ave. from W. Grand to 27th Street
San Carlos Art & Wine Faire
Oct. 7-8 : Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Downtown San Carlos
San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade
Sunday, Oct. 8 - 12:30 p.m.
Starts at the foot of Jefferson and Powell streets, moves south through North Beach
Pleasant Hill Art, Wine & Music Festival
Oct. 7-8: Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Downtown Pleasant Hill
Vallejo Waterfront Weekend
Oct. 7-8, Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Street Magic Live San Francisco
Saturday, Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.
Exit Stage Left in San Francisco
