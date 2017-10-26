HARVEY WEINSTEIN

ABC News exclusive: Ashley Judd describes alleged Harvey Weinstein encounter

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Ashley Judd is opening up for the first time since going public with her claims against Harvey Weinstein. (ABC News)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
Actress Ashley Judd is opening up for the first time since going public with her claims against Harvey Weinstein, in an exclusive ABC News interview.

In many ways, her allegation helped ignite a fire-storm. Now, more than 65 women have come forward. The 49-year-old spoke one on one with Diane Sawyer.

RELATED: Lupita Nyongo recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses

She says before she decided to speak out it was frightening and not clear if anyone would believe the women or if anyone would care.

RELATED: LAPD investigating Harvey Weinstein for alleged sex assault

Judd says it was her parents who finally helped her decide to tell her story.

Click on the media player above to watch the interview.

Click here for more stories on the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyharvey weinsteinsex scandalsex assaultu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
LAPD investigating Harvey Weinstein for alleged sex assault
More harvey weinstein
SOCIETY
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
BART, Berkeley police clear out part of homeless encampment
Wear orange to stand against bullying on Unity Day
Lack of docking stations causing issues for Alameda bike program
More Society
Top Stories
FAA rolls out security measures for airline passengers entering U.S.
49ers and police unions to sign pledge for bump stock ban
House passes $4T budget in step forward for Trump tax plan
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Trump to declare opioid crisis a public health emergency
SJ homicide suspects linked to brothels, violent crimes
SF residents meet after gun battle at Airbnb rental
Santa Rosa Kaiser reopens after dramatic Tubbs Fire evacuation
Show More
Tests show 3 SF schools with high levels of lead in water
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Seniors who sheltered fire evacuees planning reunion party
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
49ers and police unions to sign pledge for bump stock ban
FAA rolls out security measures for airline passengers entering U.S.
SJ homicide suspects linked to brothels, violent crimes
More Video