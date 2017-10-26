NEW YORK (KGO) --Actress Ashley Judd is opening up for the first time since going public with her claims against Harvey Weinstein, in an exclusive ABC News interview.
In many ways, her allegation helped ignite a fire-storm. Now, more than 65 women have come forward. The 49-year-old spoke one on one with Diane Sawyer.
She says before she decided to speak out it was frightening and not clear if anyone would believe the women or if anyone would care.
Judd says it was her parents who finally helped her decide to tell her story.
