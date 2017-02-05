ABC7 Celebrates Black History Month 2017

February 5, PLAYWRIGHT ROBERT O'HARA
From February 15th to March 5th, San Francisco's Brava Theater presents the Northern California premiere of playwright Robert O'Hara's latest work, the semi-biographical tale, Bootycandy. Robert's subversive comedy weaves an engrossing story of one man's experience growing up black, gay and as an artist. From his boyhood home, his church, dive bars, motel rooms and even nursing homes, this show will take you on a fun, enlightening, and sometimes risqué journey. Be sure to catch this limited engagement at the Brava Theater, presented in association with BlackArtists Contemporary Cultural Experience. For over 30 years, Brava! for Women in the Arts (@BravaTheater) has produced, presented, and cultivated the artistic expression of women, people of color, youth, LGBTQIA, and other underrepresented voices. Photo courtesy of Zack Dezon. #abc7celebrates #whereyoulive #blackhistorymonth #RobertOhara #BravaTheater #Playwright #LGBT
February 4, Silicon Valley Black Chamber of Commerce
Have you ever had a great idea for a business, but didn't know how to make it succeed? The Silicon Valley Black Chamber of Commerce has been answering that question and helping to grow jobs in Silicon Valley since 1989. The SVBCC primarily focuses on growing economic development opportunities for African Americans and minorities throughout the South Bay. They also work to educate the community about financial planning and economic empowerment. They have created a network of business owners, like those pictured here, that encourage and uplift each other to achieve the true American Dream! #WhereYouLive #abc7celebrates #SVBCC #SiliconValleyBlackChamberofCommerce #BlackChamberofCommerce #Entrepreneurs #SiliconValley #SouthBay
FEBRUARY 3, BLIND BABIES FOUNDATION
Meet Brandon! He was born with low vision, but thanks to the Alameda-based Blind Babies Foundation he doesn't have to miss out on traditional egg hunts. BBF works all year long to serve the diverse communities across the Bay Area. Each Spring, their annual Beeper Egg Hunt makes it possible for local children like Brandon to find special "beeping" eggs by following their sound. Want to help? You can be a #BBFHero by sponsoring a "beeping" egg and bring joy to hundreds of babies with vision loss this spring.
Click here to visit their site to learn more. #abc7celebrates #blackhistorymonth #whereyoulive #blindbabiesfoundation #juniorblind #beeperegghunt
FEBRUARY 2, SUPERVISOR MALIA COHEN
Supervisor Malia Cohen inspires local youth and communities as a twice-elected member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors representing District 10 (which includes Dogpatch, Potrero Hill, Bayview/Hunter's Point and Visitation Valley). She is committed to improving the health and safety, and creating economic opportunities for not only the residents of her district, but for the entire City of San Francisco. One way she's working on that is as the new Chair of the Budget & Finance Committee. Supervisor Cohen has said, "Chairing the Budget and Finance Committee is no small feat and a role that comes with great responsibility. This role is even more important under the new federal administration, which has threatened so many of our City's progressive values, such as providing affordable healthcare, access to homeless services and serving as a sanctuary city for our diverse immigrant population. Under my leadership, the Budget Committee will work hard to protect these values. Additionally, the Budget Select Committee will investigate potential federal funding and policy changes and, working with City departments and other leaders, help plan San Francisco's defense of our funding priorities." Photo courtesy of the office of Supervisor Malia Cohen. #whereyoulive #abc7celebrates #blackhistorymonth #maliacohen #thefutureisfemale #womenlead #femalerolemodel #sanfrancisco
FEBRUARY 1, AKOMA ARTS
The South Bay-based Akoma Arts has been entertaining and educating audiences all across the Bay Area since 2011. Founder Keith Hames brings together musicians, singers, dancers, and spoken word artists to bring communities together through African arts. They have taught African drumming to many children, including teens in San Jose Juvenile Hall. They have regular dancing and drumming classes, just like the one pictured here at San Pedro Square. The word "Akoma" comes from the country of Ghana in West Africa, and it means patience, endurance, consistency, and faithfulness. Those qualities guide Akoma Arts as they offer positive and informative messages through their arts. Photo courtesy of Akoma Arts. #whereyoulive #abc7celebrates #blackhistorymonth #akomaarts #djembe #africandance #sanjose #spokenword #ghana
Archive: Black History Month 2016
Archive: Black History Month 2015