ABC7 remembers veteran photojournalist Clyde Powell

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We here at ABC7 are mourning the loss of one of our own. A dear friend and colleague died unexpectedly in his sleep two nights ago.

For 37 years, Clyde Powell brought you much of the video that you saw on ABC7 News each night.


Powell was a terrific photojournalist and a beloved member of our family here at the station.

He was a total pro covering major stories around the Bay Area, the country, and the world. That includes an interview with Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.


Powell was also a total crack-up, we teased each other mercilessly over the years.

He had warm relationships with everyone he worked with here, loving his job and the people he did it with.

Born and raised in Corning, Calif., Powell graduated high school in 1971.


After college, Powell worked in radio before getting into television where he spent four decades having adventures and telling stories through the lens of his camera.

Powell, our dear friend, was 63 years old.

He's survived by two brothers, a sister, and a niece and a nephew.

