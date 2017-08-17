ABC7 remembers veteran photojournalist Clyde Powell

We lost a dear friend & co-worker today. Photographer Clyde Powell, deep down a sweet soul. Remembering him tonight w/ @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/YSqyEgvg6F — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) August 17, 2017

A very talented photojournalist, friend and colleague passed away today at his home in Santa Clara. Clyde Powell. Much loved by us at KGO. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) August 17, 2017

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Clyde. A true professional and appreciated by our Media Relations Unit. https://t.co/m5Sxv35Bxo — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) August 17, 2017

Thank you to all who have offered condolences to us @abc7newsbayarea for the loss of our Clyde Powell. Talented photographer & dear friend pic.twitter.com/yB8zjB2LCO — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) August 17, 2017

Honored to have worked w Clyde Powell on this story Sunday. Legendary photographer who was everyone's friend. https://t.co/U8WlBoVtVG — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) August 17, 2017

We here at ABC7 are mourning the loss of one of our own. A dear friend and colleague died unexpectedly in his sleep two nights ago.For 37 years, Clyde Powell brought you much of the video that you saw on ABC7 News each night.Powell was a terrific photojournalist and a beloved member of our family here at the station.He was a total pro covering major stories around the Bay Area, the country, and the world. That includes an interview with Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.Powell was also a total crack-up, we teased each other mercilessly over the years.He had warm relationships with everyone he worked with here, loving his job and the people he did it with.Born and raised in Corning, Calif., Powell graduated high school in 1971.After college, Powell worked in radio before getting into television where he spent four decades having adventures and telling stories through the lens of his camera.Powell, our dear friend, was 63 years old.He's survived by two brothers, a sister, and a niece and a nephew.