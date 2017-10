ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Teen Mental Health roundtable

Additional Resources

Bullying Prevention Resources

Each week we examine stories that affect people who live and work in the Bay Area.On this week's special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze moderates a very special roundtable discussion about teens' mental health.Discussing the mental health of teenagers is an important step towards offering support and resources for teens dealing with bullying, depression, suicidal thoughts, and many more challenges. Our guests are here to share their own experiences and are eager to help remove the stigma around these topics.Warning: Some of our discussion may be difficult to hear and could be emotionally triggering for some.If you need help, Bay Area and national resources are available and ready to listen 24/7/365.Kristen Sze, ABC7 NewsFacebook: @KristenSzeABC7 Twitter: @abc7kristensze Amanda Caparas, ASW, PPSCSchool Social Worker, Shirakawa SchoolFranklin-McKinley School DistrictFacebook: Franklin-McKinley School District Christian DavisLost his brother to suicideGina RosalesChat counselor, The Trevor Project Yasmina MaloufHigh school studentLauren CarmichaelHigh school studentSheila PottFounder, Audrie Pott Foundation If you need help, Bay Area and national resources are available and ready to listen 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, year round. See below for Resources List.Call (855) 278-4204 (Available 24 hours, 7 days a week)Call (866) 488-7386Call (650) 579-0350Text HOME to 741741Talking about or making plans for suicideExpressing hopelessness about the futureDisplaying severe/overwhelming emotional pain or distressMarked changes in behavior, includingWithdrawal from social connections/situationsChanges in sleep (increased or decreased)Anger or hostility that seems out of character or contextRecent increased agitation or irritability(Varies by individual)Listening to musicBreathing exercisesPlaying sportsExtra-curricular activitiesPracticing Mindfulness