ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Teen Mental Health roundtable

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Each week we examine stories that affect people who live and work in the Bay Area.
On this week's special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze moderates a very special roundtable discussion about teens' mental health.
Discussing the mental health of teenagers is an important step towards offering support and resources for teens dealing with bullying, depression, suicidal thoughts, and many more challenges. Our guests are here to share their own experiences and are eager to help remove the stigma around these topics.
Warning: Some of our discussion may be difficult to hear and could be emotionally triggering for some.
If you need help, Bay Area and national resources are available and ready to listen 24/7/365.
Roundtable Guests:
Kristen Sze, ABC7 News
Amanda Caparas, ASW, PPSC
School Social Worker, Shirakawa School
Franklin-McKinley School District
Christian Davis
Lost his brother to suicide
Gina Rosales
Chat counselor, The Trevor Project
Yasmina Malouf
High school student
http://bringchange2mind.org/
Lauren Carmichael
High school student
http://bringchange2mind.org/
Sheila Pott
Founder, Audrie Pott Foundation
Additional Resources
ABC7: Choose Kindness
Disney-ABC National Bullying Prevention Month - Choose Kindness
Santa Clara County Suicide Prevention & Crisis Hotline:
Call (855) 278-4204 (Available 24 hours, 7 days a week)
TheTrevorProject.org:
Call (866) 488-7386
San Mateo County StarVista 24/7 Crisis Hotline:
Call (650) 579-0350
Crisis Text Line:
Text HOME to 741741
Bring Change To Mind
Audrie Pott Foundation
"Audrie & Daisy" Discussion Guides
StopBullying.gov
Teenz Talk
Stanford Center for Youth Mental Health & Wellbeing
One Love Foundation
Children's Health Council
Cybersmile Foundation
Bullying Prevention Resources
YOUTH SUICIDE WARNING SIGNS:
Talking about or making plans for suicide
Expressing hopelessness about the future
Displaying severe/overwhelming emotional pain or distress
Marked changes in behavior, including
Withdrawal from social connections/situations
Changes in sleep (increased or decreased)
Anger or hostility that seems out of character or context
Recent increased agitation or irritability
EFFECTIVE COPING STRATEGIES TO COMBAT STRESS:
(Varies by individual)
Listening to music
Breathing exercises
Playing sports
Extra-curricular activities
Practicing Mindfulness
