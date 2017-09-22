SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7's Cheryl Jennings was honored Friday night for her work on health and family issues.
The International Association of Sufism presented her with its annual humanitarian award in San Rafael.
Heidi Kuhn from Marin-based Roots of Peace singled out Cheryl's work with the nonprofit, which helps remove landmines and bring land back into productive use in Vietnam.
The International Association of Sufism works with humanitarian organizations around the world to improve human rights, education, and health.
