ROOTS OF PEACE

ABC7's Cheryl Jennings receives humanitarian award for work on health, family issues

Cheryl Jennings accepts the humanitarian award from the International Association of Sufism in Los Gatos, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7's Cheryl Jennings was honored Friday night for her work on health and family issues.

ABC7's Cheryl Jennings reflects on time spent in field with Roots of Peace

The International Association of Sufism presented her with its annual humanitarian award in San Rafael.

Heidi Kuhn from Marin-based Roots of Peace singled out Cheryl's work with the nonprofit, which helps remove landmines and bring land back into productive use in Vietnam.

The International Association of Sufism works with humanitarian organizations around the world to improve human rights, education, and health.

Click here for more information on Roots of Peace and more of Cheryl's in-depth reports.
