ABC7's Dion Lim emcees The Expat Women's Empowered Leadership Conference

Saturday was a day full of leadership, innovation and inspiration at the workspace Galanize for The Expat Women's Empowered Leadership Conference.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Saturday was a day full of leadership, innovation and inspiration at the workspace Galvanize for The Expat Woman Empowered Leadership Summit.

More than 10,000 women from across the Bay Area are part of The Expat Woman network, which includes expats and native-born women with diverse backgrounds. Nearly 600 entrepreneurs, investors, executives and professionals attended today's summit, which included a conference, hackathon, networking mixers, startup demos and informational panels.

ABC 7 news anchor Dion Lim emceed the event, speaking of her own experience as the daughter of Chinese immigrants and finding her voice as the first and oftentimes only Asian American woman to hold a fulltime anchoring position in her previous markets Charlotte, Kansas City and Tampa Bay, Florida.
