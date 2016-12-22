SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco.
It's that magical time of the year, the holidays are upon us, and one of the most beloved Christmas classics comes to life again.
Charlie Brown Christmas live is fun for the whole family - for those of us who have seen the story time and time again, or for the little ones who will get to know the "Peanuts" gang for the first time - enjoy the holiday favorite through the beautiful sounds of the San Francisco symphony.
Tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday showings.
Also this weekend, the Contemporary Jewish Museum's Community Day on the 25th, admission is free.
There will be musical performances in the afternoon, and right now the museum is featuring a lot of contemporary art, plus the building itself is an art piece.
Another great event for the family with plenty of magic, the African American Shakespeare company presents Cinderella with shows Friday and Saturday.
Cinderella, we wanted to have as our own signature show because we wanted little girls of color to have strength in themselves, and to see themselves in a way that they've never been portrayed before."