SOCIETY

An arresting promposal

By
LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) --
Let's talk about awkward teenage moments.

How about Zach Werner showing his girlfriend Kira Samson a video of his close encounter with Corte Madera Police?

"So they started searching the car," he tried to explain.

"Keep your hands in your pockets," says the officer on tape.

RELATED: Kristen Bell sings in Frozen-themed promposal

The timing couldn't be more 'perfect' for a couple with big plans. "Prom is going to be a lot of fun, tomorrow," said Kira.

And the video is part of it. Ever hear of a propmosal?

The video, which includes police body cam footage, plays a large role.

"I don't know how proposals started, but they have become more elaborate as time goes on," said Kira.

They're juniors at Redwood High School in Larkspur. They have been a couple for more than a year. But, Junior Prom brings in a new level of experience, and maybe pressure.

"I wanted to make it unforgettable and fun to do," said Zach

"I didn't expect much, " added Kira with a sarcastic roll of the eye.

To make it happen, Zach asked for help from the Central Marin Police, who told us that they liked the idea of showing their fun side.

RELATED: Adorable promposal goes viral

Zach arranged for them to share body cam footage and to take him into custody outside of Kira's house. "Then three cars pull up and 'I think what is happening!?'"

They asked her to identify him...and that's when Zach asked her.

The video records abig hug.

Zach's proposal won a school contest for best promposal, and free tickets.

We did have one more question. "So if he were really arrested would you support him?"

"Yeah," said Kira. "I would probably support him. Depends on what he did..."

How's that for creating a great prom memory before it happens.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on proms.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypromeducationhigh schoolschoolstudentspoliceviralviral videoCorte Madera
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News