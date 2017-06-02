Ariana Grande benefit concert for Manchester airs on ABC7 Sunday

UNITED KINGDOM (KGO) --Ariana Grande will return to Manchester this weekend for a star-studded benefit concert for the victims of last month's terror attack.
RELATED: Ariana Grande to give star-studded benefit concert for Manchester victims
The pop-star will be joined by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Usher and Pharrell.
The May 22 terrorist attack came at the end of Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena -- 22 people were killed.
You can catch the benefit concert over on ABC7. We'll have all the best moments Sunday at 10 p.m. and on the ABC app. Click here to download for free.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Manchester attack.