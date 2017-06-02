MANCHESTER EXPLOSION

Ariana Grande benefit concert for Manchester airs on ABC7 Sunday

UNITED KINGDOM (KGO) --
Ariana Grande will return to Manchester this weekend for a star-studded benefit concert for the victims of last month's terror attack.

The pop-star will be joined by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Usher and Pharrell.

The May 22 terrorist attack came at the end of Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena -- 22 people were killed.

The May 22 terrorist attack came at the end of Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena -- 22 people were killed.


