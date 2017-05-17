DISNEY

'Awakening Beauty' exhibit pays tribute to 'Sleeping Beauty' artist Eyving Earle

EMBED </>More Videos

You may not know his name, but you know his work -- a new exhibit is opening on the artist who provided the look of Disney's "Sleeping Beauty." (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You may not know his name, but you know his work -- a new exhibit is opening on the artist who provided the look of Disney's "Sleeping Beauty."

RELATED: Original concept art for Disneyland goes up for auction

Eyving Earle was a background painter when he caught the eye of Walt Disney.

He was selected as lead stylist for the Disney classic, "Sleeping Beauty."

Earle wanted to give the movie a medieval look. He based his art for the film on Persian and Japanese works.

"Elongated characters and really embellished landscapes with patterns," said Michael Labrie of the Walt Disney Family Museum. "It sort of looks more like a tapestry."

The retrospective includes more than 250 works of art. They range from early sketches to vivid landscapes later in his life.

"Awakening Beauty" opens Thursday at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Disney.
Related Topics:
societydisneyartthe artswhere you liveeventsbay area eventsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DISNEY
Disney gives prizes to patients at UC Benioff Children's Hospital in SF
Original concept art for Disneyland going up for auction
Looking for a fun job this summer? Disneyland is hiring
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
More disney
SOCIETY
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Bear climbs tree near school in Washington
SF celebrated National Salvation Army week
Girl Scouts name new CEO: a Brownie turned rocket scientist
More Society
Top Stories
Special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Officials to discuss string of East Bay car fires -- WATCH LIVE
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Santa Cruz doctor faces 10 child molestation charges; 2 women charged
DMV reports technical issues at some branches
SF celebrated National Salvation Army week
Bear climbs tree near school in Washington
Show More
Startling details revealed in disappearance of SoCal boy
Deputies investigate after 2 found dead in Novato home
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Steve Kerr will travel with Warriors to San Antonio
Chevron refinery in Richmond cited for rotten egg smell
More News
Top Video
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
SF celebrated National Salvation Army week
Special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Trump addresses graduates of Coast Guard Academy
More Video