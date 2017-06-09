SOCIETY

Fiona the hippo reunited with mom at Cincinnati Zoo

The hippo, which was born prematurely in January, reunited with her mom Bibi. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical News via Storyful)

After being born prematurely in January, Fiona the hippo has finally reunited with her mom Bibi.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shared footage of Fiona licking her mom's face on Friday. Fiona had been reintroduced to her parents Bibi and Henry with partitions between them, but this was the first time Fiona met her mom in an open environment.


Born six weeks early under the normal 55-110 pound weight for baby hippos, Fiona had been under the care of zoo staff. The baby hippo had become a viral sensation, with people watching her have fun exploring different parts of the zoo. You can follow updates about Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's blog.
