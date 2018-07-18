SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A pilot program to discourage people from urinating inside BART elevators at two of San Francisco stations is going so well, officials say they are extending the program.
RELATED: Man captures video of 'zombie-like' people using drugs at BART station
You can expect to see elevators attendants through next year.
You may remember, MUNI and BART joined forces earlier this year after getting major complaints from customers at the Civic Center and Powell Street stations about drug use and elevators being used as bathrooms.
RELATED: Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets
The elevator attendant pilot program was supposed to last six months, but now it's being extended through November 2019.
VIDEO: BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
Elevator attendants make sure elevators are clean and usable while also pointing people who need a restroom in the right direction, said BART on its website.
RELATED: BART spending $340,000 in latest attempt to prevent urination in elevators
"This program is amazing on so many levels," said Paula Fraser, Assistant Chief Transportation Officer for BART's downtown San Francisco lines. "These workers are from the community, they're helping our patrons, and they're improving the quality of life in our stations, which benefits everyone." The pilot is meant to address elevator cleanliness, safety, security, availability and accessibility issues.