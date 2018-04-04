MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Bay Area events being held in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A handful of events are being held Wednesday in the Bay Area to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

San Jose State University community members planned to ring chimes in the building that carries his name, say a community prayer and announce a new exhibition.

At 3:45 p.m., students, faculty and community members planned to gather in the university's library, where chimes will be rung once for each year since his untimely death.

Those in attendance will then listen to a prayer led by "a diverse clergy from Silicon Valley," the college's event page states.

RELATED: Remembering the civil rights leader with his own powerful words

Chimes will ring at the time King was struck in the neck by a bullet on the third-floor balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Following the prayer tribute, a new exhibition that will debut on the second floor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library featuring work done by students on the university's spring break last week will be discussed.

The exhibition will feature Civil Rights-era posters, banners and memorabilia, as well as photographs taken during an alternative spring break trip some SJSU students and others took last month through the South.

SJSU journalism students, junior high and high school students, community organizers, a community college student, retired educators, business people and leaders joined associate professor Michael Cheers for a "special learning opportunity" in which they had the chance to visit civil rights landmarks, museums and parks in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

RELATED: Wednesday marks 50 years since assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The exhibit will include quotes cued by interview questions asked by students such as "What would Dr. King think of the progress and setbacks over the past 50 years?" and "Was Martin Luther King Jr.'s death in vain?"

The event Wednesday is sponsored by Ujima Adult and Family Services Inc. in San Jose and the African American/Black Student Success Center at SJSU. The ceremony will take place in Room 225.

Other events are also planned to commemorate King's legacy.

A "Renewing the dream" rally by university of California at Berkeley students, community members, union members, Berkeley City Councilman Ben Bartlett, and others on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King was scheduled for noon in Berkeley at Telegraph Avenue and Bancroft Way.

A spring concert for the U.C. alumni chorus dedicated to Dr. King was scheduled for 7 p.m. at U.C. Berkeley's Hertz Hall at 101 Cross-Sproul Path in Berkeley.

