BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Consider planning you next event in Santa Clara

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you're looking for the perfect place to plan your next event, look no further than Silicon Valley. With 302,000 square feet of space available, Santa Clara Convention Center has the space to transform into the vision you have in mind. (KGO)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara is full of possibilities. So, if you're looking for the perfect place to plan your next event, look no further than Silicon Valley.

With 302,000 square feet of space available, Santa Clara Convention Center has the space to transform into the vision you have in mind.

The Santa Clara Convention Center features fully equipped, high-tech facilities that can accommodate events of all types and sizes, including conventions, trade shows, weddings and receptions, corporate meetings, banquets, and any type of special occasion. The ideal, Silicon Valley location, just south of San Francisco offers guests numerous nearby attractions, hotels, restaurants and all types of entertainment to explore.

When you book a meeting at the Santa Clara Convention Center, the combined staff of both the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Convention Center work together to become your personal consulting team. They'll help you with hotels for delegate housing, attendee registration and meeting planning.
Click here for more information.
Related Topics:
societybay area lifebay areaeventsSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Celebrate National Nutrition Month with healthy snacks
Bay Area LIFE: 'Moana' talks about life in interview
Bay Area LIFE: Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland Resort
Bay Area LIFE: One pan pizza dinner in 30 minutes
More bay area life
SOCIETY
Bay Area LIFE: 'Moana' talks about life in interview
Trivia: How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
SF's Irish Community Center home to traditional food, music
2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in SF
More Society
Top Stories
SFPD needs help locating missing pregnant woman
NFL fans join Raider Nation to help keep team in Oakland
Milpitas man accused of jumping White House fence in custody
Man shot on Interstate 80 in Richmond dies
Man wins $1 million after buying lottery ticket in San Jose
Protesters target Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel over immigration
UCLA, USC make NCAA Tournament
Show More
At least 34 killed after bus runs into crowd in Haiti
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Fire consumes hazardous materials at Stanford
Missing Woodside hiker found alive
More News
Top Video
SFPD needs help locating missing pregnant woman
NFL fans join Raider Nation to help keep team in Oakland
Milpitas man accused of jumping White House fence in custody
Protesters target Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel over immigration
More Video