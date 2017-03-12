Bay Area LIFE: Consider planning you next event in Santa Clara

Santa Clara is full of possibilities. So, if you're looking for the perfect place to plan your next event, look no further than Silicon Valley.With 302,000 square feet of space available, Santa Clara Convention Center has the space to transform into the vision you have in mind.The Santa Clara Convention Center features fully equipped, high-tech facilities that can accommodate events of all types and sizes, including conventions, trade shows, weddings and receptions, corporate meetings, banquets, and any type of special occasion. The ideal, Silicon Valley location, just south of San Francisco offers guests numerous nearby attractions, hotels, restaurants and all types of entertainment to explore.When you book a meeting at the Santa Clara Convention Center, the combined staff of both the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Convention Center work together to become your personal consulting team. They'll help you with hotels for delegate housing, attendee registration and meeting planning.for more information.