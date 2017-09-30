SOCIETY

Bay Area shows support for Puerto Rico

A fundraiser and donation drive for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico is seen in San Francisco on Saturday, September 30, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By Tiffany Wilson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Frustration over President Trump's comments on Twitter and the amount of Federal aid in Puerto Rico has motivated and mobilized people in the Bay Area.

Khmera Rouge organized Saturday's relief fundraiser at the Midnight Sun bar in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood. She also performed in the drag show to raise money for Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Mexico. The money raised will be divided among four charities: United for Puerto Rico, United Way, UNICEF and Red Cross of Mexico.

"We're just doing what we can to make up for the lack of response from the government," Rouge said.

The bar was crowded with people buying raffle tickets, tamales, and jello shots to show their support. One volunteer said about a dozen people just opened up their wallets and donated to the cause without asking for anything in return.

"We've had tons of people just give us twenties, just being really generous," Scott Zamudio-Wilson said. He estimated the crowd donated more than $1,500 before the drag show began.

Similar generosity was echoed across the Bay near Oakland's Jack London Square. Volunteers assembled boxes filled with donated food, toiletries and bottled water.

Oakland City Councilmember At-Large Rebecca Kaplan said the Federal Government is not doing enough for the people of Puerto Rico.

"It is unacceptable that people now, all this time after the storm, still don't have water, still don't have food, still aren't getting the response that they need." Kaplan said the Federal Government should be doing more, "but if they don't, we will."

ABC7 News' own Lyanne Melendez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, helped with the donation drive.
