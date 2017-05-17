Bear climbs tree near school in Washington

RENTON, Wash. (KGO) --A wayward bear is attracting lots of attention after climbing a tree next to a Washington state elementary school.
The bear lounged around, appearing to be in no hurry to come down from its perch above the school in Renton, Washington just south of Seattle.
The animal did not pose a threat to the school, but kids were kept far away from the tree as a precaution.
State fish and wildlife officials are keeping a close eye on the animal as well.
