Benicia parents concerned by racist undertones of 'La Migra' game

A controversial game played by high school students in Benicia is getting renamed after school leaders notified parents. It's called La Migra, the Spanish word for immigration.A large group of Benicia students gathered in Jack London Park where the underclassmen are ready to run."I want to do it because it's fun," said one student. " I'm all about fun and thrill-seeking."Upperclassmen chase the younger students across town catching anyone they can. Some might call it cops and robbers, but here it's called La Migra, implying for some, ICE agents chasing undocumented people."To say it's La Migra, going after undocumented people that's pretty offensive," said parent Tina Beatty.The school district sent an email to parents Thursday night warning of the unsanctioned game."My initial reaction is, yay they get to run and have some fun, but then when I heard something about it being racist I wasn't too happy about that," Beatty added."I don't mind because I'm Hispanic too," said student Elijah Alvarado. "I don't really mind though.""I think it's awesome that the kids get together and do something fun outside rather than playing video games," said Alvarado's mother Kristie."How would the district react if they pretended they were Nazis going after Jews or KKK going after blacks. I think they would look at it a little," said concerned parent Daniel Serna.So Friday night, the game is poised for a rebrand. ABC7 News is told the game has been played for decades. One student said, "It's called Extreme Fun Run now."Benicia police have stepped up patrols looking for unsafe driving as students run around dressed in all black.