SOCIETY

Bernal Heights Artist Creates San Francisco Mural In Tokyo

Photos: Amos Goldbaum/Instagram

By Hoodline
San Francisco expats in Tokyo seeking a literal taste of home have a new option: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen has opened its fourth brick-and-mortar location in Marunouchi, a district of the Japanese capital.

The new bagelry features a mural by Bernal Heights artist Amos Goldbaum depicting San Francisco's cityscape--with a bit of artistic license.
A bagel-eating kaiju. | Photo: Amos Goldbaum/Instagram

Goldbaum's detailed line art faithfully depicts the City by the Bay, but instead of adding a diminutive Mt. Diablo in the background, he replaced Twin Peaks with a colossal Mt. Fuji. Also seen: a bagel-eating kaiju.

The project is documented on Goldbaum's Instagram page, noting changes like a prominent Sutro Tower that was eventually replaced with a more familiar Golden Gate Bridge.
A preliminary sketch. | Photo: Amos Goldbaum/Instagram

Closer to home, Goldbaum's artwork can be found in Bernal Heights at Pinhole Coffee (210 Cortland Ave.), where he installed a detailed mural on the cafe's west wall that depicts a view of Bernal Hill adapted from a photo taken in 1893.

That piece was screened on T-shirts given to people who supported the mural, but there's no word yet on whether the Tokyo Wise Sons artwork will be similarly adapted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More Society
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News