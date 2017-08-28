Beyonce posted a photo showing her love and support.
Singer Kelly Rowland wrote on Instagram, "Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town!"
Texans star JJ Watt spoke about how hard it was to be on the road away from his city during the devastation and asked fans to donate to relief efforts. His team also announced a big donation.
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."
Country music singer Chris Young donated $100,000 to the city where he has a home.
Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Laura also announced that they are donating to relief efforts.
Statement from fmr Pres George W Bush on TX/Harvey - calls for donations to @RedCross @SalvationArmyUS @TeamRubicon pic.twitter.com/9aw9fwQ7MD— Karen Travers (@karentravers) August 28, 2017
Here are more celebrity reactions from Houstonians and beyond.
Was born in Harris county TX, know it!If you need help, in danger, will RT your address and location. 🚨#Harvey2017 #HarrisCounty #emergency— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 27, 2017
Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. 🙏🏾 #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO— James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017
This is beyond devastating 💔truly heartbroken for my home town. #staystrong #deepintheheart 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2BQUMpGQS3— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) August 28, 2017