HURRICANE HARVEY

'The city that changed my life' Famous Houstonians lift up their hometown

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce, more celebs send their thoughts to Houston (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports)

HOUSTON --
As historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Texas, celebrities who have called Houston home took to social media to send love to H-Town.

Beyonce posted a photo showing her love and support.


Singer Kelly Rowland wrote on Instagram, "Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town!"
RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY

Texans star JJ Watt spoke about how hard it was to be on the road away from his city during the devastation and asked fans to donate to relief efforts. His team also announced a big donation.



"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."

RELATED: Houston Texans react to Harvey, pledge funds

Country music singer Chris Young donated $100,000 to the city where he has a home.

RELATED: Country music stars donate to relief efforts

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Laura also announced that they are donating to relief efforts.


Here are more celebrity reactions from Houstonians and beyond.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhurricanedonationsmusiccelebrityhurricane harveyhouston floodjj wattsocial media
Load Comments
Related
JJ Watt, Texans react to Harvey, pledge money
Country music stars help Hurricane Harvey victims
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
JJ Watt, Texans react to Harvey, pledge money
Health risks of flood waters after Harvey
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More hurricane harvey
SOCIETY
JJ Watt, Texans react to Harvey, pledge money
Piedmont Mayor resigns after controversial Facebook post
Taylor Family Foundation's mission celebrated in Livermore
Country music stars help Hurricane Harvey victims
More Society
Top Stories
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Trumps plan to travel to Texas on Tuesday
Hundreds of Harvey rescues, thousands of 911 calls swamp Houston area
Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
East Bay residents try to beat the heat
Show More
Tense protests draw thousands to Berkeley
California teams to help in Texas after Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
More Video