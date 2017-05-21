The 2017 Billboard Awards will be held Sunday, May 21.

Get ready to celebrate chart-topping artists and hit singles. The Billboard Music Awards are Sunday, May 21.Who could win big? Check out which musicians, rap artists, country stars and more received a nomination in the list below.AdeleBeyoncéJustin BieberThe ChainsmokersDrakeAriana GrandeShawn MendesRihannaTwenty One PilotsThe WeekndAlessia CaraDesiignerLil Uzi VertLukas GrahamZaynLuke BryanThe ChainsmokersNicki MinajTwenty One PilotsThe WeekndJustin BieberDrakeFutureShawn MendesThe WeekndAdeleBeyoncéAriana GrandeRihannaSiaThe ChainsmokersColdplayFlorida Georgia LineGuns N' RosesTwenty One PilotsBeyoncéDrakePrinceTwenty One PilotsThe WeekndThe ChainsmokersDrakeRihannaTwenty One PilotsThe WeekndThe ChainsmokersDrakePrinceJustin TimberlakeTwenty One PilotsJustin BieberThe ChainsmokersDrakeRihannaTwenty One PilotsThe ChainsmokersDesiignerDrakeRihannaTwenty One PilotsJustin BieberBTSSelena GomezAriana GrandeShawn MendesJustin BieberBeyoncéColdplayGuns N' RosesBruce Springsteen & The E Street BandBeyoncéBruno MarsFrank OceanRihannaThe WeekndBeyoncéLionel RichieRihannaJ. ColeDesiignerDrakeFutureRae SremmurdDrakeFutureKanye WestFlorida Georgia LineBlake SheltonKeith UrbanChris StapletonJason AldeanLuke BryanKenny ChesneyDixie ChicksColdplayThe LumineersMetallicaTwenty One PilotsX AmbassadorsColdplayGuns N' RosesBruce Springsteen & The E Street BandJ BalvinJuan GabrielLos Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel CamachoMalumaNicky JamThe ChainsmokersCalvin HarrisMajor LazerDJ SnakeLindsey StirlingLauren DaigleHillsong WorshipHillary Scott & The Scott FamilySkilletChris TomlinJekalyn CarrKirk FranklinTravis GreeneTamela MannHezekiah WalkerBeyoncé "Lemonade"Drake "Views"Rihanna "Anti"Twenty One Pilots "Blurryface"The Weeknd "Starboy""Hamilton: An American Musical""Moana""Purple Rain""Suicide Squad: The Album""Trolls"Beyoncé "Lemonade"Bruno Mars "24K Magic"Frank Ocean "Blonde"Rihanna "Anti"The Weeknd "Starboy"J. Cole "4 Your Eyez Only"Drake "Views"Kevin Gates "Islah"DJ Khaled "Major Key"A Tribe Called Quest "We Got It From Here...Thank You 4 Your Service"Jason Aldean "They Don't Know"Florida Georgia Line "Dig Your Roots"Blake Shelton "If I'm Honest"Chris Stapleton "Traveller"Keith Urban "Ripcord"The Lumineers "Cleopatra"Metallica "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct"Radiohead "A Moon Shaped Pool"Red Hot Chili Peppers "The Getaway"Twenty One Pilots "Blurryface"J Balvin "Energia"CNCO "Primera Cita"Juan Gabriel "Los Dúo 2"Juan Gabriel "Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes"Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho "Recuerden Mi Estilo"The Chainsmokers "Bouquet (EP)"The Chainsmokers "Collage (EP)"Flume "Skin"Kygo "Cloud Nine"Lindsey Stirling "Brave Enough"Casting Crowns "The Very Next Thing"Lauren Daigle "How Can It Be"Joey + Rory "Hymns"Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Love Remains"Skillet "Unleashed"Tamela Mann "One Way"Kirk Franklin "Losing My Religion"Travis Greene "The Hill"Tasha Cobbs "One Place: Live"Hezekiah Walker "Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2"The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"Rihanna "Needed Me"The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"Desiigner "Panda"Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"Bruno Mars "24K Magic"Rihanna "Needed Me"Rihanna Featuring Drake "Work"The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"Desiigner "Panda"Drake "Fake Love"D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello "Bad Things"Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"Florida Georgia Line "H.O.L.Y."Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"Little Big Town "Better Man"Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King "Different For Girls"Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens "Kill A Word"Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill "Sober Saturday Night"Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors "Sucker For Pain"Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"Twenty One Pilots "Ride"Twenty One Pilots "Stressed Out"X Ambassadors "Unsteady"Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin "Duele El Corazon"Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"Shakira Featuring Maluma "Chantaje"Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna "This Is What You Came For"Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & M "Cold Water"DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber "Let Me Love You"Lauren Daigle "Trust In You"Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Thy Will"Skillet "Feel Invincible"Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal "Eye Of The Storm"Zach Williams "Chain Breaker"Jekalyn Carr "You're Bigger"Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard "Put A Praise On It"Kirk Franklin "Wanna Be Happy?"Travis Greene "Made A Way"Hezekiah Walker "Better"