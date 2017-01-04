FEEL GOOD

Georgia boy grows out hair for 2 years to help friend with Alopecia
EMBED </>More News Videos

A boy in Georgia has spent two years growing out his hair to help his friend in Florida who lost her hair. (WPVI)

GEORGIA --
A boy in Georgia has spent two years growing out his hair to help his friend in Florida who lost her hair.

10-year-old Tyler Boone wanted to help his friend, 12-year-old Gabby Ruiz, who lost her hair because of the hair loss disorder, Alopecia.

So Tyler helped to make her a wig and didn't care at all that he's been mistaken for a girl himself these past two years.

"I am cutting my hair for Gabby, I want to make her happy," he said.

Tyler grew 12 inches of hair, with Gabby doing the honors of finally cutting it.

Gabby got a brand new wig courtesy of her dear friend, and Tyler got a whole new look of his own.

Click here for more feel good stories.
Related Topics:
societyhairchildrenbig talkerstrendingbuzzworthyfeel goodGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Couple announces pregnancy with cute stop-motion time-lapse
Researchers save thousands of endangered sea turtles
Good Samaritans help exhausted runner finish LA Marathon
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
More feel good
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Scientists discover why meth users age faster
San Jose mayor leads charge to combat homelessness
Hayward students baking cookies to help classmate with cancer
Chicagoan Daisy Driss celebrates 110th birthday
More Society
Top Stories
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
Anne Kirkpatrick introduced as Oakland's new police chief
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Gunfire reported on EB 580 off-ramp in Castro Valley
Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area
Show More
At least 103 injuries reported in train crash in Brooklyn
Warriors set to break ground on new San Francisco venue
Storm sends San Lorenzo River above flood stage in Santa Cruz
Janet Jackson has a new baby at 50
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
More News
Top Video
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area
More Video