FEEL GOOD

Breathtaking proposal photos amid the Northern Lights



An Australian man proposed to his girlfriend under a stunning display of the Northern Lights - months after she foiled his first attempt by accidentally throwing away the ring.

Dale Sharpe and Karlie Russell, both landscape photographers, met while on a trip to the Gold Coast of Australia.

Dale had been planning to pop the question during a trip to the Arctic Circle nine months ago, only for his plan to be accidentally foiled.

Before a flight from the Faroe Islands to Iceland, the couple found out their luggages were overweight and Karlie unknowingly discarded the ring.

Dale Sharpe and Karlie Russell while traveling.



Time for plan B: Dale started saving up for a new ring, and decided his second proposal attempt would be during a two-month trip to the Arctic Circle. Dale and Karlie had seen the Aurora Borealis together about 30 times, so he felt it would be the perfect setting.

"I was completely blown away as it was the last thing I was expecting at that time. I kept telling Dale to hurry up so we could get a landscape shot instead. After he set up the camera, then to my surprise got down on one knee, I was in shock but of course said yes! I couldn't think of a better backdrop for the proposal or for the sneaky 'selfie' that he managed to capture." Russell said.
Related Topics:
societyshe loves mespark of lovefeel goodbe inspiredmarriage
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Girl from Africa has 6-pound tumor removed from jaw
BBC News expert interrupted live on air by two adorable kids
'Brave Gowns' to give hope to sick kids in hospital
San Francisco shoe-shine stand rebuilt after taxi accident
More feel good
SOCIETY
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
7 On Your Side helps fix East Bay couple's gas fireplace
More Society
Top Stories
CHP update on Richmond freeway shooting --WATCH LIVE AT 12:30 P.M.
Oakland police officer injured in car accident
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
President Trump hits the 50-day mark
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
San Jose developing flood warning system for residents
BART drops push for rate hike
Show More
CHP says I-80 shooting was 'targeted'
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
How Russians view the drama unfolding in Washington
How to interpret Trump's first jobs report
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
More Photos