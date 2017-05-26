SOCIETY

Bride has her 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'

EMBED </>More Videos

"It gave me a lot of joy to see how happy he was that day." (Claire Bira/Imageclairity.com)

This bride had a very touching "something blue" at her wedding: her 92-year-old Marine uncle.

Bill Lee Eblen was excited to serve as his niece Alison Ferrell's "something blue at her wedding. "From the moment I got engaged I knew I wanted to include my uncle Bill in a special way," she told ABC News. "I come from a family where we were taught to have the utmost respect and admiration for the armed services and honoring him as the 'something blue' just seemed like the natural choice."

Photos from the wedding in Cape Girardeau, Missouri show a beaming Ferrell kneeling next to her beloved uncle, who prepared a lot for his role in the ceremony.

"I immediately started doing more calisthenics, walking more instead of riding my little three-wheel bike," Eblen said. "I felt elated and honored to be a part of it."

Ferrell was grateful to have her uncle as part of her special day.

"Looking at him in his dress blues, it gave me a lot of joy to see how happy he was that day. And obviously a lot of pride for him and his service," she told ABC News. "I really wanted to highlight that day and give him some recognition because he definitely deserves it."
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodweddingweddingsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolermarines
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
Meet the stars where you live
ABC7 celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2017
Woman in wheelchair travels the globe
More Society
Top Stories
Surveillance video released of suspects in stabbing of SJSU football player
Gunmen attack bus carrying Egyptian Christians, leaving at least 26 dead
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
Bay Area Toll Authority has $1.5 million in refunds
Missing Uber driver's family says person of interest was a friend
Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival
Redwood City police seek help finding long-haired arsonist, roof-jumper
Show More
Golden State Warriors to face rival Cavaliers in NBA Finals
Massive pallet fire rages through Stockton
Gianforte wins House race after assault charge against reporter
Parents of missing Vallejo teen return to abduction site one year later
2nd noose in 2 weeks found at Port of Oakland
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Surveillance video released of suspects in stabbing of SJSU football player
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
Missing Uber driver's family says person of interest was a friend
More Video