SOCIETY

British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space

EMBED </>More Videos

In a tribute to the late singer's career, Royal Mail launched Bowie stamps into space. (Royal Mail)

In celebration of the career of the late pop icon David Bowie, Royal Mail launched dozens of special stamps into space.

Fifty two box sets were sent into outer space as part of #thestampsthatfelltoearth, a campaign featuring Bowie stamps throughout his illustrious five decade career. People are invited to guess where the box sets will land for a chance to win a set for themselves; a fitting tribute for the man that fell to earth.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydavid bowieentertainmentspaceu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
Tips on how to compost in any environment
Woman captures snake with pillowcase
These images of little Wonder Women define girl power
More Society
Top Stories
Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
LIVE BLOG: Former FBI chief James Comey testifies
Warriors on brink of making NBA Finals history after thrilling Game 3 win
Texting woman seriously hurt in fall through sidewalk access door
Celebrities react to Comey's testimony
Arraignment postponed for Ghost Ship warehouse founder
Show More
1 fatally shot, 1 critically injured outside Sunnyvale strip mall
SF lawmakers discusses closing parts of the Great Highway
Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings
Phil Collins hospitalized after gashing head in hotel room fall
Medical marijuana dispensary selling pot pizza
More News
Top Video
Big screens at Bay Area bars turn on Comey hearing
1 fatally shot, 1 critically injured outside Sunnyvale strip mall
Warriors on brink of making NBA Finals history after thrilling Game 3 win
'Little pooch' scares away would-be burglar
More Video