SOCIETY

Cascade of illegal fireworks dampens flare of July 4th in Oakland

Illegal fireworks appear in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, July 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Another July 4th came and went in Oakland with another cascade of illegal fireworks that police seem powerless to stop.

Even 17 hours after the professional fireworks shows had ended, the amateurs were still at it in Oakland. As ABC7 News and Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo found out while he was talking with a constituent.

BOOM -- a firework went off close by.

"I live a block, two blocks away from here and it's the worst I've ever seen," Gallo said.

Debris littered the street and piled into garbage containers. it includes bottle rockets and mortars, all illegal. They carry the possibility of fines and arrests and definitely triggered fear among residents as far away as Lake Merritt.

RELATED: Contra Costa County deals with danger of illegal fireworks on 4th of July

Andrea Burnett of Oakland said, "It got really, really bad and really, really scary at some moments and I'm thinking, 'Are those fireworks or is that gunfire?'"

Oakland police were out last night trying to keep some semblance of order. Officers wrote 64 citations, 56 for fireworks.

Police made five arrests, towed 1 vehicle, confiscated fireworks in 15 cases, and issued 12 warnings.

Gallo said the only real solution is educating residents about the laws against fireworks and the dangerous consequences of starting fires, because it's clear from talking to them that police are overwhelmed

For more on the 4th of July in the Bay Area and around the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholiday4th of july4th of july eventjuly 4thfireworksfirefighterscal fireOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Flower Piano returns to San Francisco's Botanical Garden
SF woman on mission to deliver free pizza to homeless people
#PLANEBAE: Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
Today is National Hawaii Day!
More Society
Top Stories
Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire
Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside
Antioch man suffers severe injuries to hands after setting off firework
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
Caltrain halted on Peninsula after person fatally struck on tracks
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
Consumer Catch-up: Gig economy pay gap, best fast food
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Show More
Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say
Trump loses effort to block 2 California sanctuary laws
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
CA working to pass its own net neutrality bill
Lions maul suspected poachers on South African game reserve
More News