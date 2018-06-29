4TH OF JULY

Where to celebrate Fourth of July: These are the best places to let freedom ring

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a new WalletHub ranking, the nation's capital might not be the best places to watch the fireworks on Independence Day. (Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

If you think the nation's capital is the best place to let freedom ring this Independence Day, think again.

According to a new report from WalletHub, Washington is the ninth best place to celebrate the Fourth of July. The website ranked 100 cities around the country by examining 19 key factors like fireworks laws, planned firework displays, the average price of wine, walkability and climate.

New York beat out the district for top honors for its attractions and activities, safety and accessibility and weather, though it lost points for its affordability.

Los Angeles claimed second place, followed by Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Atlanta, Milwaukee and San Diego. Buffalo, New York, rounded out the top 10 behind ninth-place Washington.

For those looking to save money on their holiday plans, Gene Del Vecchio with the University of Southern California School of Business recommended staying close to home and eating cheap (think hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill).

"Partake in free activities: most cities have free parades, free concerts and free fireworks displays. Free is good," he added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjuly 4th4th of julyjuly fourthu.s. & worldholidayfireworksfun stufftravel
4TH OF JULY
A private feud led to public tennis court upgrades around San Francisco
Sonoma Co. residents divided over 'safe and sane' fireworks
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
More 4th of july
SOCIETY
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
5 live music events in San Francisco this weekend
'Play On!' Toys 'R' Us says goodbye with heartfelt message
Sonoma Co. residents divided over 'safe and sane' fireworks
More Society
Top Stories
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Tunitas Creak Beach gets a makeover, Martins Beach could open to public
Crews contain fire at SF building that houses Kokkari
Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting used pump-action shotgun
Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history
Show More
A private feud led to public tennis court upgrades around San Francisco
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
More News