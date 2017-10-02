SOCIETY

Celebrities express condolences after the death of Tom Petty

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities mourn the sudden death of musician Tom Petty. (Andrew Chin/Getty)

Legendary songwriter Tom Petty has died at the age of 66. Petty went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead Monday.

Celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences:
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycelebritymusic newsrock musicbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Bay Area shows support for Puerto Rico
ABC7 Stars: Bay Area cancer survivor helps others
Homebuilder in Wisconsin builds tiny house for Harvey victims
What Really Matters: Flags, Football, and Freedom
More Society
Top Stories
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66, spokeswoman confirms
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Gilroy couple describes terrifying Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Bay Area witnesses describe deadly Vegas shooting as war scene
Volunteers donate blood to help Las Vegas shooting victims
Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games
Brother says Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor
Show More
Las Vegas tragedy hits Bay Area, SFPD family
At least 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting
Guitarist changes mind about gun control after Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas shooting may change future of concerts
LATEST: Las Vegas mass shooting deadliest in U.S. history
More News
Top Video
Gilroy couple describes terrifying Vegas shooting
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66, spokeswoman confirms
Las Vegas tragedy hits Bay Area, SFPD family
Volunteers donate blood to help Las Vegas shooting victims
More Video