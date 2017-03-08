A chicken that halted traffic on the Bay Bridge toll plaza is getting an honorary seat on Oakland's Beautification Council."Chip" the chicken was busy at Encompass Academy Wednesday helping students eat healthy in East Oakland."Chip" stopped traffic back in 2015 after escaping from a car. CHP officers ushered the bird to safety."When the chicken crossed the bridge, we took the chicken to the garden and the kids were so excited about eating healthy, and the cycle of life," Ken Houston with the Oakland Beautification Council told ABC7.