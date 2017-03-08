SOCIETY

"Chip" the Bay Bridge chicken helping Oakland students eat healthy

EMBED </>More News Videos

A chicken that halted traffic on the Bay Bridge toll plaza is getting an honorary seat on Oakland's Beautification Council. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A chicken that halted traffic on the Bay Bridge toll plaza is getting an honorary seat on Oakland's Beautification Council.

"Chip" the chicken was busy at Encompass Academy Wednesday helping students eat healthy in East Oakland.

"Chip" stopped traffic back in 2015 after escaping from a car. CHP officers ushered the bird to safety.

RELATED: "Chip" the chicken back with its owner after flying the coop.


"When the chicken crossed the bridge, we took the chicken to the garden and the kids were so excited about eating healthy, and the cycle of life," Ken Houston with the Oakland Beautification Council told ABC7.
Related Topics:
societychickendistractionbay bridgehealthy livingstaying healthyschool lunchOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Custody battle over felonious fowl found on Bay Bridge
Bay Bridge chicken back with owner after she flew the coop
SOCIETY
San Jose demonstrators support small bakery on International Women's Day
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
International Women's Day rallies held in Bay Area
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Suisun City man confesses to hammer murder
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
Women stand in solidarity at Oakland International Women's Day event
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
Hundreds of San Jose students are getting free college
International Women's Day rallies held in Bay Area
Millions on social media recognize International Women's Day
Show More
San Jose demonstrators support small bakery on International Women's Day
Santa Clara police arrest man accused of stalking minors
DA complaint: SJ coach murdered after suspect's ID confiscated at club
Redwood City man gets helps exchanging Apple gift card
Oakland to help those hurt by war on drugs get into pot business
More News
Top Video
Women stand in solidarity at Oakland International Women's Day event
International Women's Day rallies held in Bay Area
San Jose demonstrators support small bakery on International Women's Day
Millions on social media recognize International Women's Day
More Video