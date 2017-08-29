Coldplay debuts 'Houston' song

Coldplay was forced to skip their Houston concert Friday night due to Hurricane Harvey. The band posted a heartfelt message to fans about postponing the show.Then Monday night, the British group sent their love to the city in a special song dedicated to Houston."We all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," lead singer Chris Martin said. "So, if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again. It's a once-off and it's called 'Houston.' "The song lyrics are below:"I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Houston,I'm dreamin' of that very special place,I'm dreamin' of when Houston has no problems,In that city where they send you into space,I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Texas,Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston,There's a harmony that bonds down there in Houston,Oh, Houston, you got to keep on keepin' on,From Miami, we are sending love to Houston,We're praying that you make it through the rain,I know nothing's gonna break the will of Houston,Oh, how we can't wait to go down there again,I am dreamin' of when I get back to Texas,Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston,There's a harmony that bonds down there in Houston,Oh, Houston you got to keep on keepin' on."