Consumer Reports: Is a box spring really necessary?

A box spring is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

When buying a mattress, you often don't think about the added cost of a box spring or foundation. In a partnership with experts from Consumer Reports, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney checks to see if you really need to spend the extra money.

When shopping for a mattress, a box spring is often an afterthought. Do you really need a box spring?

Consumer Reports says there are as many opinions about whether you need a box spring or foundation as there are mattresses. "You may be tempted to skip the cost of a box spring, but depending on where you buy the mattress and what type of mattress you're buying, that can be a really tricky decision," said Haniya Rae, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

The Better Sleep Council says most people focus on the mattress for comfort. In reality, your foundation is responsible for much of you bed's comfort and support.

Some companies like WINK recommend you use its own foundation or base. But, what about memory foam and latex mattresses? "Some memory foam and latex mattress sellers will say all you really need is a sturdy surface," Rae said.

For example, online mattress company Lull says its mattress will work with anything from a box spring to a slatted bed frame to the floor.

Still others recommend a foundation or a slatted or solid bunkie board or bed frame. Consumer Reports says it's best to do your research before you choose your mattress. "It really all comes down to the warranty," said Rae. "If you don't follow the manufacturer's instructions, then you might be voiding the warranty and that might cost you in the long run."

Written and produced by Justin Mendoza
