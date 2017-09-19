SOCIETY

Fun cop fakes out students at football game, leads cheer

SRO Jack Taschner, a former MLB pitcher, showed off his school spirit at a high school football game. (Appleton Police Department/Facebook)

When an officer approached a group of rowdy high schoolers at a football game, it looked for a moment like he was going to stop their cheer. Instead, he let loose.

The officer approached the bleachers where the students were doing a coordinated cheer. After interrupting the leader of the cheer, he joined in, leading them in a "bus driver" cheer the students know well.

The cop is none other than former MLB player Jack Taschner, police in Appleton, Wisconsin told ABC. The left-handed pitcher threw for the San Francisco Giants, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers and more.

Video of the moment of fun was posted on social media, where people praised the Appleton East High School School Resource Officer for showing his fun side to the students.

"It was the first thing my daughter and her friend told me about after I picked them up from the game," wrote one parent.

"How awesome!!! Thank you for sharing this. It goes to show how wonderful a relationship students can have with law enforcement," wrote another commenter.
