HURRICANE HARVEY

County music star Chris Young donating $100k to victims of Hurricane Harvey

Country singer, Chris Young, donates 100K dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief (John Russell/CMA)

HOUSTON --
County music star Chris Young is donating $100,000 to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Young made the announcement in a heartfelt video posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

"I have friends and family there, and I am fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding, but that's the least of my concerns. I am worried about the people there. Like I said my friends, family, neighbors, and I want to help," he said.

Young donated the money to www.gofundme.com/HarveyRelief and is asking on others to join him in helping those affected by Harvey.

"In times like these, you turn to your friends to help those in need, and that's exactly what I'm doing. I hope you will donate. In Texas, we love you," Young said.


Young's video has received more than 150,000 views as of 2:15 p.m. PT Sunday, with hundreds of comments thanking Young for his generosity.
