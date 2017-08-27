HURRICANE HARVEY

County music stars Chris Young, Lady Antebellum to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Country singer, Chris Young, donates 100K dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief (John Russell/CMA)

HOUSTON --
County music stars Chris Young and Lady Antebellum are making big donations to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Young announced that he's donating $100,000 to the Red Cross in a heartfelt video posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY

"I have friends and family there, and I am fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding, but that's the least of my concerns. I am worried about the people there. Like I said my friends, family, neighbors, and I want to help," he said.

Young donated the money to www.gofundme.com/HarveyRelief and is asking on others to join him in helping those affected by Harvey.

"In times like these, you turn to your friends to help those in need, and that's exactly what I'm doing. I hope you will donate. In Texas, we love you," Young said.



Young's video has received more than 550,000 views as of 6:15 p.m. PT Sunday, with hundreds of comments thanking Young for his generosity.

Lady Antebellum was scheduled to play a show on Sunday in Houston, but announced on Twitter that it was cancelled. They wrote, "Last night we played a show up the street in Dallas and all our merch proceeds will be going towards hurricane relief funds."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhurricanedonationsmusiccelebrityfeel good
Load Comments
Related
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
Kelly Rowland, more celebs send their thoughts to Houston
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
Extreme Meteorologist gives a tour of flooded Houston
JJ Watt posts emotional reaction to Hurricane Harvey
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
More hurricane harvey
SOCIETY
Kelly Rowland, more celebs send their thoughts to Houston
Piedmont Mayor resigns after after controversial Facebook post
JJ Watt posts emotional reaction to Hurricane Harvey
What Really Matters: A Long Way from the Summer of Love
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
At least 3 dead, 14 injured in Hurricane Harvey flooding
Thousands take to the streets for Silicon Valley Pride
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Piedmont Mayor resigns after after controversial Facebook post
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
Power restored to thousands of homes in SF
Show More
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
VIRAL PHOTO: Dozens rescued from flooded nursing home
Berkeley police clear streets after tense protests
Trump's pardon of Arpaio spurs more criticism, including from Biden, Paul Ryan
Mattis tells troops to 'hold the line' until US is less divided
More News
Top Video
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
At least 3 dead, 14 injured in Hurricane Harvey flooding
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
Thousands take to the streets for Silicon Valley Pride
More Video