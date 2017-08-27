HOUSTON --County music stars Chris Young and Lady Antebellum are making big donations to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Young announced that he's donating $100,000 to the Red Cross in a heartfelt video posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
"I have friends and family there, and I am fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding, but that's the least of my concerns. I am worried about the people there. Like I said my friends, family, neighbors, and I want to help," he said.
Young donated the money to www.gofundme.com/HarveyRelief and is asking on others to join him in helping those affected by Harvey.
"In times like these, you turn to your friends to help those in need, and that's exactly what I'm doing. I hope you will donate. In Texas, we love you," Young said.
Young's video has received more than 550,000 views as of 6:15 p.m. PT Sunday, with hundreds of comments thanking Young for his generosity.
Lady Antebellum was scheduled to play a show on Sunday in Houston, but announced on Twitter that it was cancelled. They wrote, "Last night we played a show up the street in Dallas and all our merch proceeds will be going towards hurricane relief funds."
Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017