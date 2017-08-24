SOCIETY

Couple says image of Jesus spotted in baby's sonogram

CHAMBERSBURG, Pennsylvania --
A Pennsylvania couple says they saw an image of Jesus in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.

Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith tell WPMT-TV they're not especially religious, but they're convinced the image to the left of their daughter's head is a bearded Christ.

Smith calls the image of Jesus "distinct" and says, "there's another face looking at my daughter."


Zeek's first two children had problems at birth. A daughter was born with two thumbs on one hand and her son was born with a cleft palate after a difficult delivery in which she and the baby almost died.

