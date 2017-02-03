VALENTINE'S DAY

Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day if you're single

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are 7 ways to make Feb. 14 awesome. (Shutterstock)

Valentine's Day is all about love, and that includes loving yourself!

Just because you don't have plans for a candlelit dinner doesn't mean you can't take the holiday to do something nice. Self-compassion can lower your chances of depression and anxiety and may even lead to better nutrition, science suggests.

Here are ideas for activities to make Feb. 14 awesome. Go ahead and pick one - you deserve it!

DIY spa day

While tossing some cucumbers on your eyes might be relaxing, Valentine's Day calls for something more luxurious. For the ultimate DIY spa day, check out this post from Babble, which has instructions for everything from bath bombs to an edible DIY mask.

Run a 5K

Get those endorphins pumping with a nice Valentine's Day run. There are themed runs around the country celebrating the holiday, so if anything it's a great excuse to put on your favorite red or pink running gear.

Pamper your pet

Even if you don't have a sweetheart, you can still buy Valentine's Day presents. Your pet is sure to be one of the most appreciative recipients around. Bonus: Your dog snuggling with his new heart pillow makes for an adorable Instagram pic.

Redecorate

Treat yourself with something that will make you smile every day when you come home. Rearrange an entire room around a new painting, photo or even a piece of furniture for a refreshing new look.

Take a class

You know that skill you've always wanted to learn but have never had the time? Making time for that is a great way to show some self-love. Whether it's a cooking class or painting party, you'll leave feeling accomplished and ready to try something else new.

Discover a new movie

Valentine's Day is less than two weeks before the Oscars, which means it's the perfect time to catch up on the best movies of the year before the biggest night in Hollywood. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Throw a tongue-in-cheek "anti-Valentine's" party

If you want to approach the holiday with a sense of humor, invite all your single friends over for an "anti-Valentine's Day" party. You can decorate with hearts that say "love stinks," serve heart-shaped food and watch a non-romantic movie.
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's daymoviesDo It Yourselfspapetsrunningparty
Load Comments
VALENTINE'S DAY
Name a roach for your Valentine
Couples renew vows after 60 years of love, marriage
SF man proposes to boyfriend with Castro District mural
Hundreds gather in SF for Valentine's Day pillow fight
More valentine's day
SOCIETY
What should Beyonce name her twins?
Meet the stars where you live
ABC7 Celebrates Black History Month 2017
Daycare touches nerves with cellphone sign
More Society
Top Stories
Knife-wielding man shot after attacking soldiers outside Louvre
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD officer shot in head makes miraculous recovery
Optional evacuations ordered where Berkeley couple, 2 cats found dead
Pepper sprayed woman says she was hit with flag poles at protest
Millions in damage keeps roads closed in SC Mountains
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Police criticized for lack of action during Berkeley protests
Show More
SF officials search for fault in sinking Millennium Tower
VIDEO: Trump supporter pepper sprayed at Milo protest
Majority of Americans want Patriots to lose Super Bowl
EXCLUSIVE: SF deputy arrested after alleged insurance fraud
Coding schools draw students with promise of high-paying jobs
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD officer shot in head makes miraculous recovery
Optional evacuations ordered where Berkeley couple, 2 cats found dead
Pepper sprayed woman says she was hit with flag poles at protest
Millions in damage keeps roads closed in SC Mountains
More Video