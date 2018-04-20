CANNABIS WATCH

Crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in San Francisco

Crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in San Francisco

Crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 festivities in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

A crowd is gathering in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for 4/20 -- one of the world's oldest and largest celebration of cannabis. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A crowd is gathering in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park to celebrate 4/20 and officials say they are expecting more people to attend compared to last year since this is the first time recreational pot use is legal in California.

Last year, 15,000 people descended on Hippie Hill, which is now known as Robin Williams Meadow.

VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
If you think last year's 4/20 celebration in San Francisco was huge, this year will be even bigger now that recreational cannabis is legal.



The gates opened at 9:30 a.m. Friday, 30 minutes late because staff members were still checking security around the fenced in area.

Organizers have 60 security officers at the event this year as opposed to 40 last year.

MAP: Where is weed legal?
Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.



There is also more food, security and bathrooms than last year. Organizers tripled the amount of food by having 20 vendors instead of six.

ABC7 News met people at the park who said they are there to celebrate the fact that recreational pot is now legal. "We traveled 150 miles to be part of this event. It is the first legalization of marijuana. So, we thought we were too young for Woodstock and we have had this as a bucket list," Tammy Delong said.

Organizers have even stationed some bathrooms on Haight Street as they expect the crowd to spill out over there and to be in and out on this beautiful Friday.

VIDEO: Preps underway for Bay Area first known as 'Canna-Crawl'
Oaksterdam University, a cannabis college in Oakland, is organizing "Canna-Crawl". It kicks off tomorrow.


City officials say it neither condones nor sanctions this event, but works with a private sponsor to pay for the security and fencing it takes for this day.

At 4:20 p.m., thousands will converge on Golden Gate Park to light up.

