Decapitated man Halloween display sparks 911 calls

A gory garage door Halloween display in Tennessee had residents calling 911.The picture shows what appears to be a man, dressed in jeans and work boots, decapitated by a garage door. It also shows bloody hand prints on the white garage door.Greene County sheriff's officials said that because they received so many calls reporting what neighbors thought was a gruesome death, they decided to post a message on the department's Facebook page, telling people it was just Halloween decorations.They added that instead of calling 911, people should congratulate the homeowner on a great display.