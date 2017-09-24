SOCIETY

Decapitated man Halloween display sparks 911 calls

A gory garage door Halloween display in Tennessee had residents calling 911. (Photo courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Department)

TENNESSEE --
A gory garage door Halloween display in Tennessee had residents calling 911.

The picture shows what appears to be a man, dressed in jeans and work boots, decapitated by a garage door. It also shows bloody hand prints on the white garage door.

Greene County sheriff's officials said that because they received so many calls reporting what neighbors thought was a gruesome death, they decided to post a message on the department's Facebook page, telling people it was just Halloween decorations.

They added that instead of calling 911, people should congratulate the homeowner on a great display.

