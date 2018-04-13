Disney parks getting ready for festival all about friendship, beyond

Get ready Pixar fans, Pixar Fest is about to begin at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.The festival will bring guests together to celebrate friendship and beyond from April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018, at the Disneyland Resort.This first-ever Pixar Fest showcases some of the beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios in new ways at both parks, with characters and experiences from films such as "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Coco" and "Up."Guests will join the fun as they experience a new nighttime spectacular, the return of two favorite parades with fresh new Pixar surprises, exclusive event merchandise, and so much more.A new fireworks show, "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular," will celebrate the heart of Pixar as it lights up the sky over Disneyland, connecting guests with characters they've come to know and love. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, the heartwarming show celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation.Our own Gilbert Magallon will be out live Friday morning to help welcome in this festival to the happiest place on Earth.