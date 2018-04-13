DISNEYLAND

Disney parks getting ready for festival all about friendship, beyond

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready Pixar fans, Pixar Fest is about to begin at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. (KFSN)

Leonard Torres
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Get ready Pixar fans, Pixar Fest is about to begin at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

The festival will bring guests together to celebrate friendship and beyond from April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018, at the Disneyland Resort.

VIDEO: Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration

This first-ever Pixar Fest showcases some of the beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios in new ways at both parks, with characters and experiences from films such as "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Coco" and "Up."

Guests will join the fun as they experience a new nighttime spectacular, the return of two favorite parades with fresh new Pixar surprises, exclusive event merchandise, and so much more.

VIDEO: Pixar Pier opening at Disney California Adventure this summer

A new fireworks show, "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular," will celebrate the heart of Pixar as it lights up the sky over Disneyland, connecting guests with characters they've come to know and love. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, the heartwarming show celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation.

Our own Gilbert Magallon will be out live Friday morning to help welcome in this festival to the happiest place on Earth.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7 News.

Click here for more stories and videos abut Disneyland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneylandcaliforniapixarentertainmentroller coaster
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEYLAND
Disneyland to open Pizza Planet from 'Toy Story'
Several businesses to close to make way for new Disney hotel
Disneyland adding new Marvel attractions, replacing 'A Bug's Land'
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
More disneyland
SOCIETY
San Francisco mural named top tourist destination
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Fun facts about the number 13
Some national parks to see modest admission fee increase
More Society
Top Stories
Trump vows to back law to protect marijuana industry
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
Sheriff: Juvenile's body found after California family's van went into river
Woman who drove off Mendocino County cliff with family was drunk, officials say
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Man survives after van plunges off Highway 1 cliff
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Show More
White man charged for shooting at black teen
'I still don't believe it' Family mourns restaurant owner killed in Alameda
FULL VIDEO: Body cam footage of police encounter with YouTube shooter
Trump, Cohen spoke Friday as feds look into seized recordings, sources say
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in Mission Viejo
More News