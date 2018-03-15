  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce

EMBED </>More Videos

The wife of Donald Trump Jr., is seeking an uncontested divorce. The two were married in 2005. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, may be getting divorced.

A public court record filed Thursday in New York says Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president's son. Details of the divorce complaint haven't been made public.

The couple married in 2005 and have five children.

RELATED: Man charged in Donald Trump Jr. white powder hoax

The Trump Organization hasn't responded to an emailed request for comment.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.

In a statement to ABC News, the couple said: "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Click here for more stories about President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydonald trump jrdivorcePresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video