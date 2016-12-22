Volunteers at Ecumenical Hunger Program in East Palo Alto gave out food and toys to families in need Thursday.Lydia Rodriguez picked up food for her seven children. "We never know what's in the box and the goodies," she told ABC7 News.The Ecumenical Hunger Program has been feeding families in need during the holidays for decades."It means a lot to the community there are a lot of people struggling with housing and some can't afford to have food," said East Palo Alto City Councilwoman Lisa Gauthier.Volunteers helped Rodriguez take the boxes of food to her car. "Just to see the parents smiling they're really grateful for it," said volunteer Carsjanae Pettiford. "It just makes the biggest difference in the world."Rodriguez beamed as volunteers showed her what they had chosen, especially as they rolled out a red stroller that converts into a tricycle for her youngest child.As she packed everything in her car she said she felt blessed. "Thank you so much to whoever donate," Rodriguez said.Ecumenical's volunteers say they are most in need of electronics and gift cards for teenagers who are often left out when it comes to donations.