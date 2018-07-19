SOCIETY

Elon Musk issues apology to Thailand cave rescuer for 'pedophile' accusation

Elon Musk remarked that diver Vernon Unsworth was a "pedo" in a tweet that has since been deleted. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MAE SAI, Thailand --
Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, the Tesla CEO said that he "spoke in anger" and that he should not have branded the diver a "pedophile."

RELATED: Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media

The apology came after the diver, Vern Unsworth, accused Musk of orchestrating a PR stunt by sending a small submarine to help divers rescue the 12 soccer players and their coach.

The incident caused investors to sell off Tesla stock.

Unsworth said he is considering legal action.
