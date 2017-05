ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A FAMILY 4-PACK TO THE ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIR!>> ENTER HERE Get ready for the BEST. SUMMER. EVER. ABC7 wants YOU to win a Family Four-Pack for the most sensational summer event of 2017! Alameda County Fair is back with great food, fireworks, concerts and more starting June 16 through July 9, 2017! Enter for your chance to win NOW!For tickets and information please click here