Enter to win 2 tickets -- See ABC's Bob Woodward receive John Steinbeck Award

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to see ABC's Bob Woodward receive the John Steinbeck Award.

ABC journalist and philanthropist Bob Woodruff will receive the 2017 John Steinbeck Award on Tuesday, February 21st at Student Union Ballroom of San Jose State. YOU can enter for your chance to win 2 tickets to this prestigious event! Dan Ashley of ABC7 News will conduct an interview with Mr. Woodruff, who will be joined onstage by his wife, Lee, the co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

