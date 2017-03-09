ACT OF KINDNESS

EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral

EMBED </>More News Videos

Video captured a young teenager helping an elderly man across the street during a hailstorm in Vallejo. He's gone viral but It hasn't gone to his head. (KGO-TV/Wayne Freedman)

By
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
A young teenager was caught on video helping an elderly man across the street during a hailstorm in Vallejo. He's gone viral but it hasn't gone to his head.

He's one of those kids the average person might never know about, if not for a random act of kindness.

Elvis Ingersoll goes to St. Dominic's School in Benicia. "I did not expect it to become like national news at all," he said.

VIDEO: Watch Elvis' act of kindness below
EMBED More News Videos

A teenager performed an incredible act of kindness this past weekend during one of the hailstorms that struck the Bay Area.



"Elvis is very unassuming, there's not a lot of ego with Elvis," said his father, Ken Ingersoll. Ken owns Gracie's Restaurant in nearby Vallejo, where all of the family's kids take turns working.

If you have not seen the video, let's set the scene. Elvis was working on the restaurant, busing tables. Suddenly the sky opened up and hail fell down. Elvis looked outside and saw an elderly man trying to cross the street. He grabs an umbrella and protects a local man known as Herman, who doesn't move as fast as he used to.

"I wanted to help him because I knew that hail would hurt," he said.

Neither of them were aware of customers taking videos and pictures of the act of kindness. Thousands of people have seen them now on Facebook and YouTube.

Elvis has gone viral.

"I would be more concerned if he just stood there and watched it happen and didn't do anything about it," Ken said.

When asked if he thinks he did anything remarkable, Elvis replied, "No, I don't think I did very much at all."

Nor would we want him to, which has given such needed faith to a world turning so tired of cruelty and cynicism. Now we know there's more to us than that, and all thanks to an unassuming 14-year-old.

Click here for more stories about acts of kindness!
Related Topics:
societyhailact of kindnessgood samaritanteenagercaught on cameradistractionelderlyweatherVallejo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Teen helps elderly man caught in Vallejo hail storm
ACT OF KINDNESS
Teen helps elderly man caught in Vallejo hail storm
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day
East Bay blanket project donates nearly 5,000 blankets to Oakland hospital
Champs Sports employees buy Nikes for man who couldn't afford them
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
7 On Your Side helps fix East Bay couple's gas fireplace
KNOW AND TELL: Woman performs interpretive dance at city hall meeting
San Jose demonstrators support small bakery on International Women's Day
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
More Society
Top Stories
Eastbound I-80 closed in Richmond after 2 shot
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
SF firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
Residents attend San Jose flood victims town hall
Consumer Reports recommends over-the-counter hearing aids
7 On Your Side helps fix East Bay couple's gas fireplace
No bomb found after threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
Show More
Oakland struggles as Raiders Vegas plan moves forward
I-880 billboard calls out Tesla CEO
Rollover crash causes major backup in San Jose
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
2 SFPD officers injured in crash involving Aldon Smith
More News
Top Video
SF firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
Residents attend San Jose flood victims town hall
I-880 billboard calls out Tesla CEO
Consumer Reports recommends over-the-counter hearing aids
More Video