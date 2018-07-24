ROBOTS

Swimming pool drone could give parents second set of eyes on children at play

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad invents drowning prevention drone for pools (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A new robot designed to give you an extra set of eyes on your swimming pool could help save children from drowning.

Lee Kambar is a father who says he was motivated to find a way to protect lives and give parents and first responders critical extra seconds to respond to possible emergencies.

The Morningstar system is a drone device that floats in the middle of your pool, KPHO reports.

Above the water's surface, a camera with 360-degree rotation monitors movements around the pool. If someone approaches the water, a motion detector is triggered and you'll get a notification. The camera can also recognize faces, Kambar says.

RELATED: Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air

A second camera underwater will send sound and live video to your device the moment someone enters the pool.

"Say you miss that (first notification), then you get a second notification from the bottom camera showing you a live image inside the pool of your kid dealing with a crisis. From there you can push "emergency contact" and dispatch images and services to the address where Morningstar resides," said Kambar.

Kambar says the device will give families and emergency workers a greater chance of saving lives when every second counts.

"This is Dad looking after his children, hopefully it can help affect other dads and other families," said Kambar.

Morningstar SOS units are expected to cost under $1,000 and will be on the market by the end of the year. You can learn more about the system at www.MorningstarSOS.com.

For more stories, photos, and video on robots, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydronesdrowningswimmingpoolu.s. & worldchildren's healthsafetyrobotsArizona
ROBOTS
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
World's first robot-made burger to debut in SF
Bay Area middle school students ready for robot face-off
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
More robots
SOCIETY
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
More Society
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News